HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 30,380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $177,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $221.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,593. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.04.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.