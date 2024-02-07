HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 147,554 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,434,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,554 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $414,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. 8,012,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

