HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,926 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $148,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.88. 188,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.24 and a 200 day moving average of $248.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.