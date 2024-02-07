HighTower Advisors LLC Has $181.21 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,580,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,679 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $181,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. 2,069,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,500. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.