HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $261,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,909. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

