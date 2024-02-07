Hershey (HSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 68.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

