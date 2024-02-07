Head-To-Head Survey: Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) & OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY)

OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OFX Group and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OFX Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFX Group N/A N/A N/A $0.34 12.88 Applied Digital $114.66 million 4.98 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -13.37

OFX Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFX Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OFX Group and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 214.10%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than OFX Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of OFX Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OFX Group and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFX Group N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

About OFX Group

(Get Free Report)

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016. OFX Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.