HC Wainwright Cuts Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $12.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rallybio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Rallybio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $58.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rallybio by 312.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rallybio by 134.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

