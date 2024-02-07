Harminder Burmi Sells 25,000 Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME) Stock

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) Director Harminder Burmi sold 25,000 shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$12,500.00.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Price Performance
CVE:LME remained flat at C$0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,028. The stock has a market cap of C$118.51 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76.
About Laurion Mineral Exploration
