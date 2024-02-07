Harminder Burmi Sells 25,000 Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME) Stock

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) Director Harminder Burmi sold 25,000 shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$12,500.00.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Price Performance

CVE:LME remained flat at C$0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,028. The stock has a market cap of C$118.51 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

