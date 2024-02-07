Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 988,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

