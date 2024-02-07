Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,291,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,297,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,355,565 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 2,553,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,305,426. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

