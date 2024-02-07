GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. GXChain has a total market cap of $20.36 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001520 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

