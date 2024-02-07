Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.70

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $498.36 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 300.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.