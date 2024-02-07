Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($17.24). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.49), with a volume of 4,429 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,395 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,395. The company has a market cap of £63.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

