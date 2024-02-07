Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Graham updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $236.47 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.53. Graham has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Graham by 2,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Graham by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

