Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.41. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 257.52%. Analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals



Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

