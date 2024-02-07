Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.23. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-7.250 EPS.
GILD stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. 5,188,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
