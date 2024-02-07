Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.23. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-7.250 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. 5,188,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.