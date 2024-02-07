Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.46.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

