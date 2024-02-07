Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $118.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $124.80 and last traded at $124.30. 308,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 718,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.35.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

