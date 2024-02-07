Gates Industrial (GTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

