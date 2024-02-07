Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 106,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $74.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

