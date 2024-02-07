Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
GLMD opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.87. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
