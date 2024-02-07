Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

GLMD opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.87. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.