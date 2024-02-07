Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,428,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

