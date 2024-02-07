Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Timken stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

