FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Decreased by Analyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

VSTO opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

