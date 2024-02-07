FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Cut by Analyst

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $262.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 426,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

