FY2024 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

GIB opened at $111.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. CGI has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

