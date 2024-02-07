FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAND. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0149 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.