FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Decreased by B. Riley

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rithm Capital in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

RITM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.