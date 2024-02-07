FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Boosted by B. Riley

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $762.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Cryoport’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cryoport by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,340 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 324,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

