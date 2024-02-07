FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.89). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

