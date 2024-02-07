FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Issued By B. Riley

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.37.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

