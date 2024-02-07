Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.5-$164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.04 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Freshworks Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of FRSH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 4,064,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.99. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,589 shares of company stock worth $5,160,675 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

