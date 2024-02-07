Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,779,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 559.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 268,907 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 53,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLKR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,851. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

