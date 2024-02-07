Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.36.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.93. 14,469,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.