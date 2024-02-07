Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ CG traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. 2,698,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.