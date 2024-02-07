Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter worth about $781,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GVIP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.97. 8,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

