Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,850. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.