Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.6 %

BMY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 6,299,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,929,359. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.