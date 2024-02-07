Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $452,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GTLB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,589 shares of company stock valued at $132,921,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 396,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,737. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $75.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

