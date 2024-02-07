Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

MUC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 127,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

