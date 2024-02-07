FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share.
FMC Price Performance
NYSE:FMC opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $131.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.
FMC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling at FMC
In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,118,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.
FMC Company Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
