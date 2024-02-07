Flare Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Flare has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $931.02 million and approximately $27.52 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,587,386,516 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,586,209,463.362904 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02736978 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $29,701,770.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

