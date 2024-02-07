First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 529,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

