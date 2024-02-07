First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.38

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.38 and last traded at $92.38, with a volume of 6187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 29.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.