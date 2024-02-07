First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNWB

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In other news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $77,744.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.