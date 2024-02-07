First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DNOW worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Price Performance

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.