Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.25.

Get Finning International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTT

Finning International Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of FTT traded down C$2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.55. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$31.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 4.020979 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.