Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 3,292,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,991. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 555,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 580,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 317,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

