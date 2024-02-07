Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

